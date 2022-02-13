Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seagen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.51). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. Seagen has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

