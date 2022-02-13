Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.