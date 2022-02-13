Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after buying an additional 142,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

