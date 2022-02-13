Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

ESS stock opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

