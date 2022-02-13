Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day moving average is $334.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.63 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

