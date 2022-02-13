Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 9.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

