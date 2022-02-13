Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average is $272.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.