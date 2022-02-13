Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 23,669 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NYSE RIO opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

