Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.