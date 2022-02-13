Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

