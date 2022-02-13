Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

