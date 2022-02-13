Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $15.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.
EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
