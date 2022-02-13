Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $15.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

