ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $313,910.20 and $1,594.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006000 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.