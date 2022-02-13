Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.28

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $300,223.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

