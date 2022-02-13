Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.82.

Expedia Group stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

