Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

