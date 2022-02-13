Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $127,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

