Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $123.80 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

