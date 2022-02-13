Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.55.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday.

FRT stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.23. 1,008,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $11,171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

