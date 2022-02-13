Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

