FIL Ltd Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,625 shares of company stock valued at $48,608,852.

NYSE SNAP opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

