FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $253.77 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

