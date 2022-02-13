Financial Survey: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

93.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $51.43, indicating a potential downside of 12.56%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 51.46% 12.01% 6.22% Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.94% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 17.10 $195.99 million $1.86 31.62 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 9.98 $177.53 million $3.45 4.74

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

