Financial Survey: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliance Data Systems and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 4 8 0 2.67 MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $117.64, suggesting a potential upside of 65.31%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and MoneyGram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 1.08 $801.00 million $16.02 4.44 MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.65 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -21.55

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats MoneyGram International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.