Financial Survey: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -5.55 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.65%. ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 415.15%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

