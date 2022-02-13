First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,578. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after buying an additional 212,653 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

