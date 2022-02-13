First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,578. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

