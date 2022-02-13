First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $70.37. 1,153,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,578. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

