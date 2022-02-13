First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.65 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

