First Manhattan Co. Has $328,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

