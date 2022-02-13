First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FC. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of FC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

