First Manhattan Co. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $17.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

