First Manhattan Co. Sells 11,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PINS opened at $25.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

