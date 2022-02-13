First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

FSEA stock remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

