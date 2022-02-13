First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period.

Shares of FEO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

