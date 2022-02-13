First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

FAM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,705. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

