First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 126.5% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Shares of DALI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $27.90.
