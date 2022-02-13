First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FVC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 8,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $39.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
