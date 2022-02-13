First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in January

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 99.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

