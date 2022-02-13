First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$72.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

