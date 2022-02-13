First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.60 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.