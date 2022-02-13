First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.