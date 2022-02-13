Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Flame Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 20,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,578. Flame Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

