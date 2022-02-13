Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 8,250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FRCEF stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

