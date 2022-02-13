FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SKOR opened at $51.13 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
