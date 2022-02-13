FLO (FLO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

