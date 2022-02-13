Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 365,358 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 365,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 492.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000.

VXX opened at $23.24 on Friday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

