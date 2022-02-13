Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after buying an additional 1,450,663 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,559,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

