Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 251,101 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1,046.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

