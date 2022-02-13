Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 99,287 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 473.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $442.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

